National Donut Day
Here's how much Americans LOVE donuts.
June 1, 2018
Here are some results from a new survey in honor of today's National Donut Day.
1. 51% of people say their opinion of a coworker would improve if they brought donuts to the office. But a judgmental 2% would think LESS of someone who did that.
2. 91% of Americans either love or like donuts. Only 1% hate them.
3. The 10 most popular flavors are: Glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly . . . chocolate cake . . . maple . . . blueberry . . . bear claw . . . powdered sugar . . . and pink frosted.
4. And the most popular donut chains in the country are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts . . . which isn't surprising, since they've got the most locations by FAR. They got 81% of the total vote.
