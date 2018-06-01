National Donut Day

Here's how much Americans LOVE donuts.

June 1, 2018
Here are some results from a new survey in honor of today's National Donut Day.

1.  51% of people say their opinion of a coworker would improve if they brought donuts to the office.  But a judgmental 2% would think LESS of someone who did that.

2.  91% of Americans either love or like donuts.  Only 1% hate them.

3.  The 10 most popular flavors are:  Glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly . . . chocolate cake . . . maple . . . blueberry . . . bear claw . . . powdered sugar . . . and pink frosted.

4.  And the most popular donut chains in the country are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts . . . which isn't surprising, since they've got the most locations by FAR.  They got 81% of the total vote. 

