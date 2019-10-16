National Bosses Day

Today is National Boss's Day, and according to a new survey, right around two-thirds of people say they'd rather be managed by a robot than their current boss because they TRUST the robot more.

82% of us think robots can do things better than our current managers.

And the things we think robots would be better at are: Giving unbiased info . . . managing work schedules . . . solving problems . . . and managing a budget.

So is there ANYTHING our human bosses can do better than robots? People say that their human bosses are better at understanding their feelings . . . coaching them . . . and creating a work culture.

