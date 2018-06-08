Since today is National Best Friends' Day, here are some stats from a new survey in honor of the holiday...

1. Only 15% of people say they don't have a best friend. 46% have one, and 39% have more than one.

2. It's really hard to make a best friend once you're an adult. Only 11% of people say they met their best friend after they were done with school.

3. 24% met their best friend in elementary school . . . 18% in middle school . . . 24% in high school . . . and 16% in college. Oh, and 8% met theirs in PRESCHOOL.

4. If you had to pick which family member is your best friend, 43% say it'd be their significant other . . . 19% say their dog . . . 19% say their mom . . . 14% pick a sibling . . . 11% say their dad . . . and 9% say their cat.

5. And finally, 22% of people have owned one of those "Best Friends" necklaces with two halves of a heart . . . and 16% have made a friendship bracelet.

Click Here to see more.