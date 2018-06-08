National Best Friends' Day

Today is National Best Friends' Day!

June 8, 2018
Courtney & Company

Features

Since today is National Best Friends' Day, here are some stats from a new survey in honor of the holiday...

1.  Only 15% of people say they don't have a best friend.  46% have one, and 39% have more than one.

2.  It's really hard to make a best friend once you're an adult.  Only 11% of people say they met their best friend after they were done with school. 

3.  24% met their best friend in elementary school . . . 18% in middle school . . . 24% in high school . . . and 16% in college.  Oh, and 8% met theirs in PRESCHOOL.

4.  If you had to pick which family member is your best friend, 43% say it'd be their significant other . . . 19% say their dog . . . 19% say their mom . . . 14% pick a sibling . . . 11% say their dad . . . and 9% say their cat.

5.  And finally, 22% of people have owned one of those "Best Friends" necklaces with two halves of a heart . . . and 16% have made a friendship bracelet. 

