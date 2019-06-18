The MTV Movie And TV Awards Winners

The "MTV Movie & TV Awards" aired last night, and there were no real landslides. "Avengers: Endgame" won the most awards, with three.

It got Best Movie, while Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin got Best Hero and Best Villain, respectively.

"A Star Is Born" got two awards: Best Performance in a Movie for Lady Gaga, and Best Musical Moment for "Shallow".

The Netflix movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" also scooped up two: Noah Centineo got Breakthrough Performance, and he also won Best Kiss with Lana Condor.

"Game of Thrones" got Best Show, but Elizabeth Moss from "The Handmaid's Tale" got Best Performance in a Show.

Sandra Bullock won Best Frightened Performance for "Bird Box", and thanked Netflix for letting them make, quote, "an educational video on the horrors of parenting."

Jada Pinkett Smith got the Trailblazer Award. Her speech was short and sweet, and she said we're ALL trailblazers.

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson accepted the Generation Award with a speech about always being your authentic self. He added, quote, "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

