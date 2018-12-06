MTV To Bring Back "Celebrity Deathmatch"

Over a decade after it last aired, MTV is bringing back "Celebrity Deathmatch". That's the Claymation series where celebrities wrestle each other and usually obliterate each other. ICE CUBE is onboard as the host.

They did six seasons of the show between 1998 and 2007. MTV Studios is producing the new version, but it's not clear if it'll air on MTV or not. It could end up on a streaming service. But either way, it's expected to hit sometime next year.

"Entertainment Weekly" posted a few CURRENT celebrity match-ups they'd like to see...

. . . Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

. . . President Trump vs. Kim Jong-Un

. . . Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne

. . . Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian

