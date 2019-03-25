Movies Where The Villain Was Probably Right

Here's a list of movies where the villain was probably RIGHT.

March 25, 2019
Courtney & Company

DigitalSpy.com decided to make a list of movies where the viallin's motives are actually RIGHT...

1. Henri Ducard — "Batman Begins"

2. Erik Killmonger — "Black Panther"

3. The Wicked Witch of the West — "The Wizard of Oz"

4. Orm – "Aquaman"

5. Roy Batty – "Blade Runner"

6. Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel – "The Rock"

7. The Facility – "The Cabin in the Woods"

