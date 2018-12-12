The Most Watched Cable Channels In 2018

For the third year in a row, Fox News has been named the most-watched cable network. Fox led both in primetime, and in the all-day measurement, which stretches a full 24 hours. TheWrap.com has a comprehensive ranking of 109 networks.

Here are the Top 10 most-watched cable networks throughout the entire day.

1. Fox News

2. MSNBC

3. Nickelodeon

4. HGTV

5. ESPN

6. Investigation Discovery, or ID

7. CNN

8. Hallmark Channel

9. USA Network

10. TNT

