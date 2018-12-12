The Most Watched Cable Channels In 2018
What were the MOST watched cable channels this past year?
For the third year in a row, Fox News has been named the most-watched cable network. Fox led both in primetime, and in the all-day measurement, which stretches a full 24 hours. TheWrap.com has a comprehensive ranking of 109 networks.
Here are the Top 10 most-watched cable networks throughout the entire day.
1. Fox News
2. MSNBC
3. Nickelodeon
4. HGTV
5. ESPN
6. Investigation Discovery, or ID
7. CNN
8. Hallmark Channel
9. USA Network
10. TNT
