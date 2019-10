The Most-Viewed Country Music Videos

Vevo has a list of the 10 Most-Viewed Country Music Videos in their 10-year history...

1. "Tennessee Whiskey", Chris Stapleton, 308 million. Released: April 23, 2015

2. "Heaven", Kane Brown, 278 million. Released: Oct. 6, 2017

3. "In Case You Didn't Know", Brett Young, 244 million. Released: Jan. 12, 2017

4. "You Belong With Me", Taylor Swift, 232 million. Released: June 16, 2009

5. "H.O.L.Y.", Florida Georgia Line, 228 million. Released: April 28, 2016

6. "Blue Ain't Your Color", Keith Urban, 204 million. Released: Sept. 15, 2016

7. "What Ifs", Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, 202 million. Released: May 14, 2017

8. "Body Like a Back Road", Sam Hunt, 189 million. Released: Feb. 2, 2017

9. "Wagon Wheel", Darius Rucker, 167 million. Released: March 21, 2013

10. "Hurricane", Luke Combs, 161 million. Released: Oct. 31, 2016

