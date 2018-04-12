(Dreamstime)

The Most Valuable MLB Franchises

How much are the St. Louis Cardinals worth?

April 12, 2018
Courtney & Company
Features

Every year, "Forbes" compiles a list of the most valuable franchises in Major League Baseball.  It's based on revenue earned from ticket sales and TV deals, player salaries, operating costs, and a bunch of other factors.

The New York Yankees are #1 . . . again.  "Forbes" has done this list for 21 years, and every year, they've been #1. 

The most valuable baseball franchises are:

1.  New York Yankees, $4 billion

2.  Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion

3.  Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion

4.  San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion

5.  Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion

6. New York Mets, $2.1 billion

7. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS, $1.9 billion

Click Here to see more.

 

