The Most Valuable Baseball Franchises

ThEvery year, "Forbes" compiles a list of the most valuable franchises in Major League Baseball. It's based on revenue earned from ticket sales and TV deals, player salaries, operating costs, and a bunch of other factors.

The New York Yankees are #1 . . . yet again. "Forbes" has done this list for 22 years, and they've topped it EVERY YEAR.

The five most valuable baseball franchises are:

1. New York Yankees, $4.6 billion

2. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3.3 billion

3. Boston Red Sox, $3.2 billion

4. Chicago Cubs, $3.1 billion

5. San Francisco Giants, $3 billion

The Cardinals are number 7 on the list at $2.1 billion.

And the five LEAST valuable are:

1. Miami Marlins, $1 billion

2. Tampa Bay Rays, $1.01 billion

3. Kansas City Royals, $1.03 billion

4. Cincinnati Reds, $1.05 billion

5. Oakland Athletics, $1.1 billion

