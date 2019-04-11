The Most Valuable Baseball Franchises
Where are the Cardinals on "The Most Valuable Baseball Franchises" list?
ThEvery year, "Forbes" compiles a list of the most valuable franchises in Major League Baseball. It's based on revenue earned from ticket sales and TV deals, player salaries, operating costs, and a bunch of other factors.
The New York Yankees are #1 . . . yet again. "Forbes" has done this list for 22 years, and they've topped it EVERY YEAR.
The five most valuable baseball franchises are:
1. New York Yankees, $4.6 billion
2. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3.3 billion
3. Boston Red Sox, $3.2 billion
4. Chicago Cubs, $3.1 billion
5. San Francisco Giants, $3 billion
The Cardinals are number 7 on the list at $2.1 billion.
And the five LEAST valuable are:
1. Miami Marlins, $1 billion
2. Tampa Bay Rays, $1.01 billion
3. Kansas City Royals, $1.03 billion
4. Cincinnati Reds, $1.05 billion
5. Oakland Athletics, $1.1 billion
