The average American laughs eight times a day, according to a new survey. The survey also looked at the most universally funny things that get a chuckle out of us. Here are the top 10 things that make us laugh...

1. Things our kids say.

2. Sitcoms on TV.

3. Memes and animal videos.

4. Reality TV.

5. Dad jokes.

6. Knock-knock jokes.

7. People mispronouncing words.

8. Bad photos of people.

9. Puns.

10. Watching someone trip and fall.

