The Most Stressed Cities In America

A new study ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the most stressed to the least.

They used 37 different factors, including unemployment . . . commute times . . . average income . . . bankruptcy and foreclosure rates . . . divorce rates . . . child care costs . . . mental health . . . and binge drinking and smoking rates.

And the most stressed out city is . . . Detroit. Here are the rest of the top 10...

Newark, New Jersey . . . Cleveland . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . Baltimore . . . Wilmington, Delaware . . . Milwaukee . . . Gulfport, Mississippi . . . and ST. LOUIS.

The least stressed city is Fremont, California. The rest of the top 10 are...

Bismarck, North Dakota . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . Overland Park, Kansas . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . Irvine, California . . . San Jose, California . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . and Lincoln, Nebraska.

