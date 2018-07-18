The Most Stressed Cities In America
St. Louis is one of the most STRESSED cities in America!
A new study ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the most stressed to the least.
They used 37 different factors, including unemployment . . . commute times . . . average income . . . bankruptcy and foreclosure rates . . . divorce rates . . . child care costs . . . mental health . . . and binge drinking and smoking rates.
And the most stressed out city is . . . Detroit. Here are the rest of the top 10...
Newark, New Jersey . . . Cleveland . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . Baltimore . . . Wilmington, Delaware . . . Milwaukee . . . Gulfport, Mississippi . . . and ST. LOUIS.
The least stressed city is Fremont, California. The rest of the top 10 are...
Bismarck, North Dakota . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . Overland Park, Kansas . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . Irvine, California . . . San Jose, California . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . and Lincoln, Nebraska.
