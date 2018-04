YouGov recently did a poll of the MOST popular athletes. Here's what they found...

For MEN...

Jackie Robinson - 79%

Babe Ruth - 76%

Michael Jordan - 74%

Willie Mays - 73%

Muhammed Ali - 71%

For WOMEN...

Jackie Robinson - 67%

Babe Ruth - 67%

Muhammed Ali - 66%

Michael Jordan - 65%

Serena Williams - 63%

