The Most Offensive TV Shows

A website conducted a poll on OFFENSIVE content on TV, and more than 1,000 people weighed in.

When asked what the most offensive TV show of all time was, "South Park" was the #1 answer with 30.7% of the vote. "Family Guy" was second with 10.5% . . . followed by "Jerry Springer" (7.1%), "All in the Family" (6.4%), and "Married with Children" (2.7%).

Eric Cartman was the most offensive CHARACTER with 18.7% of the vote . . . followed by Archie Bunker (14.5%), Peter Griffin (6.4%), Roseanne Barr (4.6%), Al Bundy (3.5%), Donald Trump (3.5%), Stewie Griffin, and Charlie Harper from "Two and a Half Men".

