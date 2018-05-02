The Most-Liked Female Stars On Primetime TV

heWrap.com has released a list of 'The Top 10 Most-Liked Female Stars on Primetime TV,' and it's based on 'Q Scores,' which are drawn from quarterly surveys of everyday people on the likeability of various celebrities.

Here are the Top 10, along with their current Q Score...

1. Pauley Perrette, "NCIS". Q Score: 44. Her final episode airs next week, on May 8th.

2. Taraji P. Henson, "Empire". Q Score: 36

3. Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones". Q Score: 35

4. Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU". Q Score: 34

5. Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder". Q Score: 32

6. A tie between Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" and A.J. Cook from "Criminal Minds", who both have a Q Score of 31. Apparently, Netflix's "Stranger Things" does count as primetime TV.

8. A tie between Linda Hunt from "NCIS: Los Angeles" and Paget Brewster from "Criminal Minds". Their Q Score is 29.

10. Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory". Q Score: 27

