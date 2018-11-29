The Most Influential Celebrities On Twitter

A company called Brandwatch put out two lists of the most influential men and women on Twitter. To do it, they used an algorithm to assign everyone an "influencer score" based on their social media engagement.

Here are the 10 most influential MEN on Twitter:

1. Liam Payne, Score: 97, Followers: 33 Million

2. Donald Trump, Score: 96, Followers: 56 Million

3. Justin Bieber, Score: 95, Followers: 105 Million

4. Barack Obama, Score: 95, Followers: 103 Million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Score: 95, Followers: 76 Million

6. Niall Horan, Score: 95, Followers: 40 Million

7. Bruno Mars, Score: 94, Followers: 43 Million

8. Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, Score: 94, Followers: 36 Million

9. David Guetta, Score: 94, Followers: 22 Million

10. Indian musician A.R. Rahman, Score: 94, Followers: 21 Million

Here are the 10 most influential WOMEN on Twitter:

1. Taylor Swift, Score: 98, Followers: 84 Million

2. Katy Perry, Score: 96, Followers: 108 Million

3. Kim Kardashian, Score: 96, Followers: 59 Million

4. Demi Lovato, Score: 96, Followers: 57 Million

5. Ellen DeGeneres, Score: 95, Followers: 77 Million

6. Selena Gomez, Score: 95, Followers: 57 Million

7. Shakira, Score: 95, Followers: 51 Million

8. Jennifer Lopez, Score: 95, Followers: 44 Million

9. Rihanna, Score: 94, Followers: 89 Million

10. Lady Gaga, Score: 94, Followers: 78 Million

