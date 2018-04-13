The Most Hipster Cities

A new study just found the 10 most HIPSTER cities in the world, and seven of them are in the U.S. The rankings are based on things like record stores, vegan restaurants, tattoo parlors, vintage clothing stores, and coffee shops. Check 'em out...

1. Brighton, England.

2. Portland, Oregon.

3. Salt Lake City.

4. Seattle.

5. Lisbon, Portugal.

6. Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7. Miami.

8. Orlando.

9. Helsinki, Finland.

10. Spokane, Washington.

Click Here to see more.