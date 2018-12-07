The Most Googled Song Lyircs Of 2018
Here are the MOST Googled song lyics of the year.
December 7, 2018
LyricFind released a list of 2018's most-searched song lyrics.
Here's the Top 10:
1. "Look What You Made Me Do", Taylor Swift
2. "Havana", Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. "New Rules", Dua Lipa
4. "Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
5. "Rockstar", Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
6. "Fefe", 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
7. "Attention", Charlie Puth
8. "Bodak Yellow", Cardi B
9. "I Like It", Cardi B, J. Balvin, and Bad Bunny
10. "In My Feelings", Drake
