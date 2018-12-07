The Most Googled Song Lyircs Of 2018

Here are the MOST Googled song lyics of the year.

December 7, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Adrian825/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

LyricFind released a list of 2018's most-searched song lyrics. 

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Look What You Made Me Do", Taylor Swift

2.  "Havana", Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3.  "New Rules", Dua Lipa

4.  "Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

5.  "Rockstar", Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

6.  "Fefe", 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj

7.  "Attention", Charlie Puth

8.  "Bodak Yellow", Cardi B

9.  "I Like It", Cardi B, J. Balvin, and Bad Bunny

10.  "In My Feelings", Drake

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
most
googled
Song
lyircs
2018