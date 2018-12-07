The Most Googled Song Lyircs Of 2018

LyricFind released a list of 2018's most-searched song lyrics.

Here's the Top 10:

1. "Look What You Made Me Do", Taylor Swift

2. "Havana", Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. "New Rules", Dua Lipa

4. "Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

5. "Rockstar", Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

6. "Fefe", 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj

7. "Attention", Charlie Puth

8. "Bodak Yellow", Cardi B

9. "I Like It", Cardi B, J. Balvin, and Bad Bunny

10. "In My Feelings", Drake

