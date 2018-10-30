The Most Googled Movies For Halloween

Everybody looks for a good scary movie to watch on Halloween. And according to a marketing data firm, these are the 13 that have been Googled the most around the holiday since 2014...

1. "Get Out" (2017)

2. "Ghostbusters" (1984)

3. "It" (1990)

4. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

5. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

6. "Halloween" (1978)

7. "The Addams Family" (1991)

8. "Hocus Pocus" (1993)

9. "The Shining" (1980)

10. "Casper" (1995)

11. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)

12. "The Exorcist" (1973)

13. "Scream" (1996)

