The Most Fun States In America

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. Missouri came in at number 14 on the list, while Illinois ranked 5th. Here's the top 10...

1) California

2) New York

3) Nevada

4) Florida

5) ILLINOIS

6) Washington

7) Texas

8) Colorado

9) Pennsylvania

10) Minnesota

