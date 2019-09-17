Wallet Hub just released its annual list of the most fun cities in America, and LAS VEGAS is #1 again. Las Vegas also snagged the top spot last year and in 2017. Here are the ten most fun cities in America...

1. Las Vegas.

2. Orlando.

3. New York.

4. Miami.

5. Chicago.

6. Atlanta.

7. San Francisco.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. San Diego.

10. Los Angeles.

St. Louis is number 18 on the list.

