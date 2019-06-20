A new survey found the most common "summer fails"...

1. Watching too much TV and missing out on the fun.

2. Not wearing a hat in the sun.

3. Not sleeping enough.

4. Not reapplying sunscreen.

5. Sitting all day instead of being active.

6. Not putting on eye cream.

7. Staring at our phones all day.

8. Being TOO active outside.

9. Wearing tight, dark-colored clothes.

10. And drinking too much alcohol in the sun.

