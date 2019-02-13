The Most Common "Forget My Life" Moments We All Deal With

A new study asked people to name the top "forget my life" (Their "f" meant another "f" word) moments they've had to deal with. Meaning times you feel annoyed, embarrassed, or just OVER it. Here are the top ten that were voted to be the most universal...

1. Returning a wave to someone who wasn't actually waving at you.

2. Forgetting your friend's birthday.

3. Misjudging the weather and wearing a sweater on a hot day.

4. Forgetting to charge your phone, so your alarm doesn't go off.

5. Spilling coffee on a white shirt first thing in the morning.

6. Your umbrella turning inside out in the rain.

7. Dropping your phone in the toilet.

8. Forgetting your headphones before a long trip.

9. Someone pointing out a tag is still on your clothes.

10. Leaving the house in too much of a rush, and then spending the whole day wondering if you left your stove or curling iron on.

