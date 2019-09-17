The Most Common Bucket List Items
What's on your BUCKET LIST?
September 17, 2019
Nine out of 10 people say they have a bucket list, according to a new survey, and here are the most common things on people's bucket lists...
1. Travel, 30%.
2. Financial success, 16%.
3. Activities, like skydiving or swimming with dolphins, 13%.
4. Family things, like finding your soulmate or watching your kids get married, 10%.
5. Personal and creative things, like writing a book or making up with an estranged family member, 9.5%.
6. Living a long, happy life, 7.5%.
7. Achieving career success, 4%.
