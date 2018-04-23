(Dreamstime)

The Most Attractive Jobs

What are the MOST attractive jobs for men and women?

April 23, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
Categories: 
Features

A new dating survey asked 5,000 single people under the age of 30 to name the top jobs someone could have that would make them more attractive.

The top five most attractive jobs a woman can have are hairdresser . . . nurse . . . lawyer . . . entrepreneur . . . and teacher.

The five most attractive jobs MEN can have are chef . . . engineer . . . entrepreneur . . . something in marketing . . . and something artistic.

Click Here to see more.

 

 

 

Tags: 
most
Attractive
jobs
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS