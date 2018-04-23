The Most Attractive Jobs

A new dating survey asked 5,000 single people under the age of 30 to name the top jobs someone could have that would make them more attractive.

The top five most attractive jobs a woman can have are hairdresser . . . nurse . . . lawyer . . . entrepreneur . . . and teacher.

The five most attractive jobs MEN can have are chef . . . engineer . . . entrepreneur . . . something in marketing . . . and something artistic.

Click Here to see more.