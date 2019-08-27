Baqnkrate is out with their annual list of the most and least VALUABLE college majors.The study ranked 162 majors and looked at factors like median annual income, unemployment rate and need for advanced degrees.

At the top of the list, naval architecture and marine engineering.

People with that degree earn a median income of $90,000 a year.

Nuclear engineering came in second, followed by pharmaceutical sciences and administration, genetics and electrical engineering.

The least valuable majors are all arts degrees, which includes fine arts, linguistics, drama, and theater.

People with a drama and theater arts degree earn a median income of less than $36,000 a year.

