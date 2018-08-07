The Most And Least Regretful Drunk Purchases

Someone polled over 1,000 people who've DRUNK-SHOPPED on Amazon before. And the #1 thing you shouldn't buy when you're buzzed is a new phone. According to the poll, it's the drunk purchase you're most likely to regret.

The ten most regretful drunk-buys are phones and phone accessories . . . books . . . home and kitchen stuff . . . sports and camping supplies . . . arts and crafts supplies . . . toys . . . baby stuff . . . appliances . . . video games . . . and beauty supplies.

51% of people in the survey said they've returned something they bought while they were drunk. But we don't regret everything we buy. The survey also looked at the top drunk purchases people end up being HAPPY with.

The ten BEST drunk-buys are musical instruments . . . stuff for your pets . . . health-related items . . . computers . . . clothing and jewelry . . . food . . . music . . . tools . . . other random electronics . . . and Amazon devices, like an Amazon Echo.

