The Most And Least Popular Super Bowl 53 Commercials

"USA Today" has released the results of its annual 'Ad Meter' ranking of all the Super Bowl ads. They've been doing it for 31 years now.

The results are based on voting by tens of thousands of registered participants, and Bud and Bud Light have won 14 times. But that wasn't the case this year.

The most popular commercial among viewers this year was the NFL's own 'advertisement' from halftime... The one that featured a TON of the league's living legends fighting over a football at some fancy event.

Here's the Top 10, along with the average rating for each:

1. The NFL: 'The 100-Year Game' . . . Average Rating: 7.69

2. Amazon Alexa: 'Not Everything Makes the Cut' . . . 7.34

3. Microsoft: 'We All Win' . . . 7.07

4. Hyundai: 'The Elevator' . . . 7.05

5. Verizon: 'The Coach Who Wouldn't Be Here' . . . 6.95

6. M&M's: 'Bad Passengers' . . . 6.51

7. Bubly: 'Michael Bublé vs. Bubly' . . . 6.43

8. Budweiser: 'Wind Never Felt Better' . . . 6.41

9. Google: '100 Billion Words' . . . 6.39

10. Audi: 'Cashew' . . . 6.38

Overall, there were 58 Super Bowl commercials considered, and the LOWEST scoring one was Burger King's awkward Andy Warhol ad, with old footage of Andy eating a Whopper.

Here are the five LEAST popular ads:

1. Burger King: '#EatLikeAndy' . . . Average Rating: 3.63

2. Wix.com: 'Wix.com, with Karlie Kloss' . . . 3.97

3. TurboTax: 'RoboChild' . . . 4.22

4. Turkish Airlines: 'The Journey' . . . 4.32

5. Persil Proclean: 'The Deep Clean Level' . . . 4.38

