The Most And Least Morally Acceptable Things In 2019

Gallup does a poll every year that asks Americans if they think different things are morally acceptable or not.  And they just released this year's results.  Here are a bunch of different issues, and where people stand on them in 2019...

1.  Using birth control. 92% say it's morally okay.

2.  Drinking alcohol.  79% say it's morally okay.

3.  Divorce, 77%.  That's the highest it's ever been since the poll launched in 2001.  Back then, only 59% said it was okay.

4.  Sex before marriage, 71%.  Again, the highest it's ever been.

5.  Gambling, 68%.

6.  Smoking pot, 65%.

7.  Being gay, 63%.  67% was the all-time high last year.

8.  The death penalty, 60%.

9.  Wearing fur, 53%.  Down from 60% last year.

10.  Abortion, 42%.  That one's held pretty steady over the years.

11.  Pornography, 37%.  Down from 43% last year.

12.  Cloning animals, 31%.  And only 12% said cloning humans would be okay.

13.  Having an affair, only 9% of people think it's morally acceptable. 

