The Most And Least Independent States

WalletHub just ran a study where they ranked all 50 states from the most independent to the least.

They based their rankings on five different types of dependence: Financial dependency, based on things like credit scores and debt . . . government dependency, like benefit usage and people working federal jobs . . .

Job market dependency, like job growth and unemployment rates . . . international trade dependency, like jobs supported by exporting . . . and vice dependency, like drug use rates and average time spent watching online porn.

And after all that, the 10 most independent states are: Utah . . . Nebraska . . . Massachusetts . . . Minnesota . . . Colorado . . . Wisconsin . . . South Dakota . . . Virginia . . . Hawaii . . . and Kansas.

The 10 least independent states are: Kentucky . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . South Carolina . . . Alabama . . . West Virginia . . . Indiana . . . Tennessee . . . and Oregon.

Missouri is ranked number 22, Illinois came in at 31.

