The Most And Least Fun Cities In America

WalletHub.com just ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the country from the most to least FUN.

They used 65 factors including the number of attractions, pools and beaches per capita, amusement parks, festivals, nightlife, casinos, beer prices . . . and even things like the time of last call and the number of good but cheap restaurants.

And the most fun city in the country is . . . Las Vegas. The rest of the top 10 are:

Orlando . . . New York City . . . Atlanta . . . Miami . . . Chicago . . . Portland, Oregon . . . San Francisco . . . New Orleans . . . and San Diego.

St. Louis is number 19.

The least fun city is . . . Pearl City, Hawaii. The rest of the 10 least fun are:

Oxnard, California . . . Bridgeport, Connecticut . . . Santa Rosa, California . . . Fontana, California . . . Yonkers, New York . . . Rancho Cucamonga, California . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Juneau, Alaska . . . and Moreno Valley, California.

