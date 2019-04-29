The Monetary Amounts You Can't Bet On "Jeopardy!"

Did you know there are five dollar amounts you're NOT ALLOWED to bet on "Jeopardy!"? One of them is $69 . . . for obvious reasons. Another one is $666 because, as Iron Maiden taught us, it's the NUMBER OF THE BEAST.

The other three are $14, $88, and $1488 . . . because they're all associated with WHITE SUPREMACY.

There's this white supremacist named David Lane who died in prison in 2007. And apparently, the 14 refers to the number of words in this sentence that he wrote: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

And the 88 refers to Lane's "88 Precepts" . . . a set of rules and guidelines on white supremacy that he wrote while he was locked up.

