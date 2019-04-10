Modern Conveniences That Have Improved Our Lives The Most

Researchers asked 2,000 people to name the top inventions that have improved our lives the most. According to the results, here are the top ten modern conveniences...

1. Washing machines.

2. Refrigerators.

3. Smartphones.

4. Online banking.

5. Laptops.

6. Wireless internet.

7. Microwaves.

8. Dishwashers.

9. GPS.

10. Things like Keurig coffeemakers.

Click Here to see more.