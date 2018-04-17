"Mayochup" Is Coming To America

Last week, Heinz put up a Twitter poll asking if they should bring their "Mayochup" sauce to America. They sell a hybrid of ketchup and mayo in the Middle East, but they've never sold it over here.

And even though we already HAVE ketchup-mayo sauces, like Fry Sauce and Thousand Island, Heinz got the votes. After five days, over 500,000 people voted that they want it, so the sauce is coming to America. There's no word when it could hit.

