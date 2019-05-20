Maximum Security Owner Challenges Kentucky Derby Contenders To $20 Million Rematch

May 20, 2019
The owner of the disqualified horse that finished first at the Kentucky Derby is challenging four other contenders to a rematch.  If any of them beat Maximum Security in a race this year, he'll pay them $5 million.  And if they don't, they'd have to pay him $5 million.  But it's not clear if any of them plan take him up on it.

