Maximum Security Owner Challenges Kentucky Derby Contenders To $20 Million Rematch
May 20, 2019
The owner of the disqualified horse that finished first at the Kentucky Derby is challenging four other contenders to a rematch. If any of them beat Maximum Security in a race this year, he'll pay them $5 million. And if they don't, they'd have to pay him $5 million. But it's not clear if any of them plan take him up on it.
