"Maxim" Magazine's Hot 100 For 2018

We already knew that KATE UPTON tops this year's "Maxim" Hot 100, but they released the complete list yesterday. The rest of the women aren't ranked... They just lumped them into categories. Here are the highlights...

The Bombshells: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Sofia Richie, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Charlotte McKinney.

The Divas: Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Janelle Monae, Tinashe, Camila Cabello.

The Screen Sirens: Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, Danai Gurira, Zendaya, Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra, Krysten Ritter, Emilia Clarke.

The Funny Girls: Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ali Wong, Greta Gerwig.

The Power Players: Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

