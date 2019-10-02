Matt Damon Turned Down $250 Million "Avatar" Role
WHAT??!!
October 2, 2019
Matt Damon says he turned down a role in "Avatar". It would have paid him $250 MILLION because director James Cameron had offered him 10% of the profits??!!
