Matt Damon Turned Down $250 Million "Avatar" Role

WHAT??!!

October 2, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Matt Damon says he turned down a role in "Avatar".  It would have paid him $250 MILLION because director James Cameron had offered him 10% of the profits??!!

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Matt Damon
turned
down
$250
million
Role
Avatar