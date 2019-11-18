Over 150,000 people recently took an online poll about marriage habits, and what ISN'T acceptable behavior...

1. Is it okay to pass gas in front of your spouse? 84% said yes.

2. Can you flirt with other people? Only 24% said that's okay.

3. Would it be okay if they stayed out all night with friends? 63% said yes.

4. Can you pee with the door open? 77% said it's fine.

5. Is it okay to TALK about your poop? 78% said yes. 22% said it's too personal.

6. Is it okay to tell white lies to make each other feel better? 61% said yes. 39% said no, you should never lie.

7. Is it okay to fantasize about being married to someone else? 42% said yes.

8. Is it normal to have long stretches at dinner when no one says anything? 72% said yes, it's normal.

