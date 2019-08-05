Manual Labor At Home

Here's how much MANUAL LABOR we do at home.

August 5, 2019
According to a new survey, the average person spends 53 hours a month doing MANUAL LABOR on their home.  Here's how that breaks down...

1.  Six hours on mowing the lawn.

2.  Five hours of laundry.

3.  Four hours each on all of these:  Pulling weeds . . . gardening . . . watering the lawn . . . outdoor cleaning . . . random yard tasks . . . cleaning the bathroom . . . cleaning the bedroom . . . washing dishes . . . and vacuuming.

4.  And three hours each on edging the lawn and laying mulch.

That breaks down to 32 hours of working outside and 21 hours of working inside.

The survey also found the chores we hate doing the most are pulling weeds . . . cleaning the bathroom . . . and edging the lawn.

