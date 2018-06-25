Madonna's Love Letter To "Justify My Love" Actress

Check out a love letter Madonna wrote in 1991 to the actress in her "Justify My Love" video.

June 25, 2018
Courtney & Company

Remember when Madonna made out with a woman in her "Justify My Love" video?  That woman's name was AMANDA CAZALET, and apparently, she left a lasting impression.

Because in 1991, a year after the video came out, Madonna sent Amanda a LOVE NOTE.  It surfaced over the weekend because it's hitting the auction block next month.

She told her, quote, "You have to send me pictures, lots of them.  I think you are the most beautiful woman in the world.  I'm dying to kiss you again.  I fantasize about you all the time.  I know you're married and pregnant and I cannot explain my attraction, nevertheless it's there.  I'm attracted to very few women in this way.  I wish I could see you."

She signed it "Love and kisses," with an "M" inside a heart instead of her name.  And she left Amanda her address, phone number, AND FAX NUMBER. 

