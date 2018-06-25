Madonna's Love Letter To "Justify My Love" Actress

Remember when Madonna made out with a woman in her "Justify My Love" video? That woman's name was AMANDA CAZALET, and apparently, she left a lasting impression.

Because in 1991, a year after the video came out, Madonna sent Amanda a LOVE NOTE. It surfaced over the weekend because it's hitting the auction block next month.

She told her, quote, "You have to send me pictures, lots of them. I think you are the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm dying to kiss you again. I fantasize about you all the time. I know you're married and pregnant and I cannot explain my attraction, nevertheless it's there. I'm attracted to very few women in this way. I wish I could see you."

She signed it "Love and kisses," with an "M" inside a heart instead of her name. And she left Amanda her address, phone number, AND FAX NUMBER.