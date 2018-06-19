Loufest Lineup Announced!
LouFest 2018 has announced its largest lineup ever, with legendary rock artist Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters headlining the festival, which will again include a diverse range of artists from indie rock to hip-hop to country. Musicians from St. Louis will be featured heavily – including veteran Michael McDonald and several local jazz, heritage, roots & blues bands from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists in residence program who will perform on a fourth stage.
Lineup
The daily lineup with stages and performance times will be released as the event nears. (Official festival poster available here.)
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Modest Mouse
The Head and the Heart
Kacey Musgraves
Gary Clark Jr.
Michael McDonald
T-Pain
Brothers Osborne
Moon Taxi
Quinn XCII
Margo Price
Misterwives
Anderson East
Mt. Joy
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Tank and the Bangas
Jukebox the Ghost
Keyon Harrold
Durand Jones & The Indications
White Reaper
Larkin Poe
Savannah Conley
Walker Lukens
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
The New Respects
Scrub & Ace Ha
Grace Basement
The Knuckles
River Kittens
Dracla
The Burney Sisters
Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests
Tonina
Mo Egeston All-Stars
Anita Jackson
Ptah Williams Trio
Jesse Gannon
Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
Owen Ragland Quintent
Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars
Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage
Tickets are available through loufest.com. 2-Day tickets remain $95, inclusive of all fees. VIP tickets are $350 for the LouFest VIP lounge with complimentary beer, wine, and specialty libations all day, catered food servings, air-conditioned restrooms and more. Platinum VIP are $750 and offer concierge treatment with golf cart transportation, dedicated entrance, exclusive Platinum viewing areas and premium food and drink selections. Note: 1-day tickets will be offered closer to the event as available.