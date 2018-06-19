Loufest Lineup Announced!

LouFest 2018 has announced its largest lineup ever, with legendary rock artist Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters headlining the festival, which will again include a diverse range of artists from indie rock to hip-hop to country. Musicians from St. Louis will be featured heavily – including veteran Michael McDonald and several local jazz, heritage, roots & blues bands from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists in residence program who will perform on a fourth stage.

Lineup

The daily lineup with stages and performance times will be released as the event nears. (Official festival poster available here.)

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Modest Mouse

The Head and the Heart

Kacey Musgraves

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael McDonald

T-Pain

Brothers Osborne

Moon Taxi

Quinn XCII

Margo Price

Misterwives

Anderson East

Mt. Joy

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Tank and the Bangas

Jukebox the Ghost

Keyon Harrold

Durand Jones & The Indications

White Reaper

Larkin Poe

Savannah Conley

Walker Lukens

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

The New Respects

Scrub & Ace Ha

Grace Basement

The Knuckles

River Kittens

Dracla

The Burney Sisters

Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests

Tonina

Mo Egeston All-Stars

Anita Jackson

Ptah Williams Trio

Jesse Gannon

Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Owen Ragland Quintent

Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars

Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage

Tickets are available through loufest.com. 2-Day tickets remain $95, inclusive of all fees. VIP tickets are $350 for the LouFest VIP lounge with complimentary beer, wine, and specialty libations all day, catered food servings, air-conditioned restrooms and more. Platinum VIP are $750 and offer concierge treatment with golf cart transportation, dedicated entrance, exclusive Platinum viewing areas and premium food and drink selections. Note: 1-day tickets will be offered closer to the event as available.