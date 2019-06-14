Look: You Can Be On Your Own Wedding Cake
Check out new 3-D printed versions of the wedding couple on top of their wedding cake.
June 14, 2019
People are now getting expensive 3-D printed versions of themselves to use as the toppers on their wedding cake.
