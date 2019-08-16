Look: Words That Should Be Banned From Sports
Should these words really be BANNED from sports?
August 16, 2019
Someone on Twitter recently asked what overused word or phrase they'd BAN from sports and sports coverage if they could, and the topic went viral.
Here are 10 of the most popular responses, based on the number of 'likes.'
1. Adversity
2. Barstool, which is apparently a reference to the website BarstoolSports.com.
3. Classy
4. GOAT, which of course means 'Greatest of All-Time.'
5. Redskins, because some people find it offensive.
6. Winningest
7. 110%
8. Bayless, which is a reference to annoying ESPN personality Skip Bayless.
9. Physicality
10. Warrior. The user added, quote, "Please. It's a sport / game. Not life and death."
You get to ban one word from the entire lexicon of sports. What word are you banning?— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) August 15, 2019