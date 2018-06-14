Look: A Way Thinner Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith has lost 43 POUNDS since his heart attack!
Kevin Smith posted a picture of himself yesterday on Instagram after losing over 43 pounds since his heart attack a few months back, and he looks, quote, ""[effing> fantastic"...
Today, I am down a total of 43 pounds! Only 7 more pounds until I’ve shed the 50 my Doctor told me to lose following the heart attack! I wanna thank #pennjillette (the taller half of @pennandtellerlive) for his book #presto, @raycronise for the all-potato kick-start to my journey, and @weightwatchers for making it easy to lose some more while maintaining the weight loss! This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school! And while I may look a little better, I FEEL fucking fantastic! It’ll take a few weeks, but I’m ready to lose that final 7 pounds! And when I hit my goal, I’ll let you know where I started... #KevinSmith #weightwatchers #freestyleeffect #weightlossjourney (*People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week.)
