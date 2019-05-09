Look: Tyra Banks Returns To The Cover Of "Sports Illustrated"
Tyra Banks is BACK on the cover of "Sports Illustrated's" Swimsuit Issue.
23 years after her first "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit cover, Tyra Banks is back on the cover at 45.
@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019! ✨ “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” @mj_day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story."
In 1997, Tyra Banks became the first black woman to cover Sports Illustrated by herself. In 2019, Tyra Banks came out of modeling retirement to grace the cover again.