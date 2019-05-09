Look: Tyra Banks Returns To The Cover Of "Sports Illustrated"

23 years after her first "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit cover, Tyra Banks is back on the cover at 45.

@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019! ✨ “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” @mj_day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story."