Look: Tyra Banks Returns To The Cover Of "Sports Illustrated"

Tyra Banks is BACK on the cover of "Sports Illustrated's" Swimsuit Issue.

May 9, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

23 years after her first "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit cover, Tyra Banks is back on the cover at 45.

@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019! ✨ “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” @mj_day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story."

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

In 1997, Tyra Banks became the first black woman to cover Sports Illustrated by herself. In 2019, Tyra Banks came out of modeling retirement to grace the cover again. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #tyrabanks #tyra #sportsillustratedswimsuit #sportsillustratedswim #sportsillustrated #complex #model #modeling #swimsuitmodel #victoriassecretmodel #hypebeast #queen #modernnotoriety #highsnobity #hollywoodunlocked #worldstarhiphop #worldstar #sexy #beautifulwomen #summertimefine #theshaderoom #tmz #tyrabeauty

A post shared by CulturalNoise™️ (@culturalnoise_) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
Tyra Banks
Sports Illustrated
cover
Swimsuit Issue
Courtney & Company