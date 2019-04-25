Look: Travel And Find Paint Colors Job Opportunity

Would you like to travel around North America this summer to find new paint colors?

April 25, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Behr is looking to hire someone to travel around the U.S. and Canada this summer to find new paint colors.  And they'll pay you $10,000.

