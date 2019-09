Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got so fed up with the officiating in last night's Titans / Jaguars game that he turned it off in the first half. He Tweeted, quote, "Too many penalties. Just let us play!!! I'm turning off this game I can't watch these ridiculous penalties anymore."

Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019