Look: Taylor Swift's Birthday Throwback Photo

Taylor Swift turned 29 yesterday, and her brother celebrated her birthday with a pretty amazing throwback photo.

It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift