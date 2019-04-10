Look: Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Injured Fan

Taylor Swift sent flowers to a fan who was injured in a car accident.

Taylor Swift saw that one of her fans was in the hospital recovering from a broken back and neck, and wanted to brighten her day.  So she sent her flowers and a handwritten note.

‪i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift @taylornation thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.---- can’t wait to bop with you on tour with NO neck brace. you’re an absolute angel. also i attached a video of me ugly happy crying ...it’s embarrassing....enjoy.

