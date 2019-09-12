Look: "Taco Tuesday" And "The" Patents Rejected

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has rejected two sports related trademark requests.

September 12, 2019
Courtney & Company
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected LEBRON JAMES' request to trademark "Taco Tuesday"...

AND Ohio State University's request to trademark "THE"...

