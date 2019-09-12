Look: "Taco Tuesday" And "The" Patents Rejected
The United States Patent and Trademark Office has rejected two sports related trademark requests.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected LEBRON JAMES' request to trademark "Taco Tuesday"...
The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by Lebron James' company LBJ Trademarks, LLC.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 12, 2019
The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a "commonplace message" and therefore fails to function as a trademark.#TacoTuesday
My analysis-- pic.twitter.com/eKcW2l1CnH
AND Ohio State University's request to trademark "THE"...
Ohio State University's trademark application for the word "THE" has been refused by the USPTO.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 11, 2019
The USPTO found that:
1. @OhioState is not using the word "THE" as a trademark.
2. Marc Jacobs filed an application for "THE" before Ohio State made its filing. #The analysis -- pic.twitter.com/KfQmlVtvQA